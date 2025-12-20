Mike Elko fired back at Nick Saban’s claim about Texas A&M

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko could not resist firing back at Nick Saban after Saban made claims about the crowd noise at Kyle Field.

Saban has claimed twice in the last week that Kyle Field pipes in crowd noise to make their environment even more intimidating for opponents. He repeated the claim on “College GameDay” Saturday.

“I think it’s real. But y’all still pipe in noise to make it difficult. I don’t give a s–t what you say,” Saban said.

Elko was well aware of Saban’s comments when the panel interviewed him prior to Saturday’s game against Miami.

“We’ve always had the crowd noise. We’ve always had the fanbase. None of that is actually piped in. I want to make sure I throw that out there real quick, coach,” Elko said.

Coach Mike Elko had to set the record straight on Texas A&M's crowd noise 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2gKT1pjcIY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 20, 2025

Saban has genuinely praised the Kyle Field atmosphere as the toughest in the SEC to play in, and did so again on Saturday. He just isn’t backing off his claim that the school makes it even worse for opponents by adding artificial noise on top of the real stuff.

There are a number of NFL teams that have been accused of piping in crowd noise, but it’s an uncommon claim at the college level. Part of that is because the allegations are much more common for teams that play in domed stadiums, where the effect would be more pronounced. There are not nearly as many domes at the college level, and that includes Kyle Field, which is fully open-air.