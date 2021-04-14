 Skip to main content
Nick Saban shared a great story about his trying to date his wife Terry

April 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Saban

Nick Saban often gives his wife Terry tons of credit and recognition for her role in his success as a coach. If you ask her, she deserves it. At least that’s what Nick says.

Saban was recognized as an AFCA regional Coach of the Year in 2018 and spoke at one of their events. In his speech, Saban shared a great story about his wife and how she believes she’s a big driver in his success. The clip went viral after a coach shared it on Twitter Tuesday. Watch the entire thing — Saban tells the story so well.

That’s a fantastic story.

Sadly, the Mick Shaffer Saban references in the story appears to have died in December at the age of 70. He ended up getting married and had a few children at least. So even if he didn’t end up with Miss Terry, at least he did have a family. As for Miss Terry, you can’t really argue with her choice of marrying Nick!

