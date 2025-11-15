Larry Brown Sports

Northwestern fires a ruthless shot at Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy holding a pizza slice
Barstool Sports founder and pizza influencer Dave Portnoy went on a four-shop tour of RI pizza places Thursday and stopped at Francesco's on Hope St. after owner Frank Schiavone got Portnoy's attention with some confident signage. Mandatory credit: Eric Rueb/Providence Journal

Northwestern roasted Dave Portnoy over the weekend with some help from their good friend “spell check.”

The Barstool Sports founder and owner Portnoy was on set Saturday for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” the weekly college pregame show that he has been contributing to since the summer. This week’s “Big Noon Saturday” matchup had No. 18-ranked Michigan facing off against Northwestern.

Before the game, Portnoy took a video of the crowd gathered on the FOX set from the game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. and got in a shot at Northwestern.

“Not a northwestern fan in site,” Portnoy wrote.

That led to a savage clapback from the Northwestern student section’s official page on X.

“*sight,” they wrote in response to Portnoy’s spelling error.

Portnoy is an alum of Michigan as well as a major supporter of their football program, once even seemingly helping them land a major QB recruit. But he was a little bit off in that post to X, both because of the typo and because of the fact that there were at least three or four Northwestern fans wearing purple gear that were visible in his video.

That said, Portnoy and Michigan earned the last laugh on Saturday as the Wolverines were victorious by a final score of 24-22 (with Michigan running back Jordan Marshall leading the way with 142 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns). Meanwhile, Portnoy can now add Northwestern to the list of college squads that he has beefed with along with Ohio State.

