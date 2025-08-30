Oregon Duck mascot loses his head in pregame mishap

The Oregon Duck’s secret identity has unfortunately been revealed.

Oregon’s football team got off to an inauspicious start on Saturday as they were about to kick off the 2025 season against Montana State. During the pregame runout at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oreg., Oregon’s famous mascot, The Oregon Duck, was leading the charge.

Unfortunately for the mascot, he completely ate it as he was running onto the field and his … head ended up falling off. Take a look at the hilariously brutal video.

@TheOregonDuck just lost his head during the run out pic.twitter.com/eFsGFHw0sA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2025

The unintentional comedy in that clip was off the charts. From the mascot immediately sprinting back into the tunnel whilst headless (running as fast as his webbed feet would take him) to the carnage having to be cleaned up by at least three or four staffers, that video will likely be a staple in lowlight reels for the remainder of the season.

A mainstay of Oregon athletics for many decades now, The Oregon Duck first debuted back in the 1940s. He wears a distinctive green-and-yellow outfit (after Oregon’s team colors) and is loosely based on Donald Duck through a unique licensing agreement with Disney.

That said, The Oregon Duck certainly has not batted 1.000 over the years. In fact, he already has an unfortunate history of (literally) losing his head, once doing so in a skydiving mishap over a decade ago and doing so again while attempting to taunt Colorado coach Deion Sanders in 2023.