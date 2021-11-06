 Skip to main content
Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

November 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

Purdue trick play

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see.

Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.

That’s about the best execution possible on a play like that. The convoy set up perfectly, and Anthrop did the rest.

It takes guts to call a play like that, especially with everything that has to go right for it to work. After all, if anything is off, a botched trick play can look extremely embarrassing.

