 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 10, 2022

Reporter claims Alabama did not having air conditioning in locker room at Texas

September 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Texas Longhorns fans in the stadium

Texas Longhorns pack the stands for the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Photo Credit: Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas is drawing negative attention once again for their alleged accomodations in the visitor’s locker room at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns narrowly lost 20-19 to Alabama at home on Saturday. The game was a close, heated battle — and it was literally hot.

According to ABC in Birmingham, Ala. reporter Jamie Hale, the Crimson Tide did not have air conditioning in their visitor’s locker room against Texas. The Tide apparently came prepared for that possibility and brought their own air conditioning unit.

If this saga sounds familiar, that’s because Texas received complaints three years ago about not providing air conditioning for LSU.

Teams may have received enough fair warning about the situation that they bring their own cooling equipment.

Temperatures were in the low-80s in Austin early in the day and were supposed to get into the mid-90s at the highest point. Neither the heat, nor the locker room situation, prevented Alabama from getting the win.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus