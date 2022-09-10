Reporter claims Alabama did not having air conditioning in locker room at Texas

Texas is drawing negative attention once again for their alleged accomodations in the visitor’s locker room at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns narrowly lost 20-19 to Alabama at home on Saturday. The game was a close, heated battle — and it was literally hot.

According to ABC in Birmingham, Ala. reporter Jamie Hale, the Crimson Tide did not have air conditioning in their visitor’s locker room against Texas. The Tide apparently came prepared for that possibility and brought their own air conditioning unit.

. @AlabamaFTBL allegedly had no air condinitiong in its locker room today. The Tide anticipated this and brought along their own a/c unit. — Jamie Hale (@JamieHaleSports) September 10, 2022

If this saga sounds familiar, that’s because Texas received complaints three years ago about not providing air conditioning for LSU.

Teams may have received enough fair warning about the situation that they bring their own cooling equipment.

Temperatures were in the low-80s in Austin early in the day and were supposed to get into the mid-90s at the highest point. Neither the heat, nor the locker room situation, prevented Alabama from getting the win.