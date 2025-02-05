 Skip to main content
Former NFL Coach of the Year lands new college job

February 5, 2025
by Grey Papke
Cal FootballRon Rivera
NCAA logo

University logos cover a wall in the lobby of NCAA headquarters Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A former NFL Coach of the Year is following Bill Belichick’s lead and heading back to college.

Former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is taking a job at Cal, his alma mater, Rivera confirmed Wednesday. In a post on social media, Rivera wrote that Belichick “has made going back to school, cool” and that he would be “coming home” to Cal in an unspecified role.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that Rivera will accept a “General Manager-like role” with Cal, where he will oversee the program alongside head coach Justin Wilcox.

Rivera sat out last season after being fired by the Commanders. He was certainly still interested in a return to the sport, as he took a handful of head coach interviews during the most recent NFL cycle. He ultimately failed to land any of them, however, which likely drove him to return to his alma mater.

Rivera was a star linebacker for the Golden Bears from 1980 to 1983, where he was a consensus All-American in his senior season. His return to school comes as the college game looks progressively more like the NFL one in the new NIL era, and it is probably no coincidence Cal wanted someone with NFL experience like Rivera to help guide the program into this new normal.