Look: Stanford fans have weak attendance showing against Utah
Stanford is in the middle of a poor season, and their fans do not seem eager to watch their games in person.
The Cardinal hosted Utah on Friday night in Palo Alto, Calif. Not only was there a poor overall attendance, but the amount of Stanford fans at the game was not great.
This was the crowd 30 minutes before kickoff:
I have arrived at Stanford Stadium. About 30 minutes until kickoff. #Stanford #Pac12 #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/Ps78HkVsz7
— Ben Parker (@slamdunk406) November 6, 2021
Here are some other looks:
More Ute fans in attendance than Stanford fans pic.twitter.com/e77OFaj1yl
— Utah Football Fans (@UtahFBFans) November 6, 2021
Utah fans were said to have had a strong presence at Stanford Stadium compared to Stanford fans.
First pic is Utah crowd, second pic is Stanford. This is at kickoff pic.twitter.com/FEifrJysnO
— Emma (@EmmaHicks97) November 6, 2021
Having a Friday night game is not very friendly to fans, who likely would prefer to go on a traditional Saturday. The commute to the stadium on a Friday night probably isn’t great either. But at 3-5, Stanford isn’t giving fans a lot of reasons to be excited this season. Falling behind 38-0 in the first half didn’t help either.