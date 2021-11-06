Look: Stanford fans have weak attendance showing against Utah

Stanford is in the middle of a poor season, and their fans do not seem eager to watch their games in person.

The Cardinal hosted Utah on Friday night in Palo Alto, Calif. Not only was there a poor overall attendance, but the amount of Stanford fans at the game was not great.

This was the crowd 30 minutes before kickoff:

Here are some other looks:

More Ute fans in attendance than Stanford fans pic.twitter.com/e77OFaj1yl — Utah Football Fans (@UtahFBFans) November 6, 2021

Utah fans were said to have had a strong presence at Stanford Stadium compared to Stanford fans.

First pic is Utah crowd, second pic is Stanford. This is at kickoff pic.twitter.com/FEifrJysnO — Emma (@EmmaHicks97) November 6, 2021

Having a Friday night game is not very friendly to fans, who likely would prefer to go on a traditional Saturday. The commute to the stadium on a Friday night probably isn’t great either. But at 3-5, Stanford isn’t giving fans a lot of reasons to be excited this season. Falling behind 38-0 in the first half didn’t help either.