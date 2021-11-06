 Skip to main content
Look: Stanford fans have weak attendance showing against Utah

November 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Stanford is in the middle of a poor season, and their fans do not seem eager to watch their games in person.

The Cardinal hosted Utah on Friday night in Palo Alto, Calif. Not only was there a poor overall attendance, but the amount of Stanford fans at the game was not great.

This was the crowd 30 minutes before kickoff:

Here are some other looks:

Utah fans were said to have had a strong presence at Stanford Stadium compared to Stanford fans.

Having a Friday night game is not very friendly to fans, who likely would prefer to go on a traditional Saturday. The commute to the stadium on a Friday night probably isn’t great either. But at 3-5, Stanford isn’t giving fans a lot of reasons to be excited this season. Falling behind 38-0 in the first half didn’t help either.

