Stanford hires NFL assistant as new head coach

Tavita Pritchard coaching
Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard arrives at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Stanford Cardinal are turning to the NFL as they hire a new head coach.

Stanford is hiring Tavita Pritchard as their new head coach, the school confirmed Friday. Pritchard has been the quarterbacks coach of the Washington Commanders since 2023.

Pritchard was Stanford’s quarterback prior to Andrew Luck, who played a big part in the hire. He worked for the Cardinal in various roles after his college career, including a period as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022.

Notably, Pritchard has been Jayden Daniels’ quarterback coach since the Commanders drafted Daniels last year.

Stanford went 4-7 this season with longtime NFL coach Frank Reich operating in an interim role. In Pritchard, the Cardinal have gone with someone relatively experienced, but also with an intimate knowledge of the program. The program has not had a winning season since 2018, so this may be an attempt to get back to their roots.

.

