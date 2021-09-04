Steve Spurrier has a funny reason for liking Kirby Smart

Steve Spurrier still keeps an eye on college football and has plenty of opinions on the sport. Some of them are based less on performance and more on feel.

For instance, Spurrier is a fan of Georgia coach Kirby Smart. That’s not because of Smart’s accomplishments with the Bulldogs. It’s because Smart, like Spurrier, loves to wear a visor.

“I like Coach Kirby, I like the way he wears that visor all the time,” Spurrier told Mike Griffith of the AJC’s Dawg Nation, via Keith Farner of Saturday Down South. “I don’t know if the Georgia people gave him any crap about it, but he’s a visor guy. I like all those visor guys out there in the coaching profession. He’s done very well, he hasn’t hit the top yet. He’s got teams that are always capable. They are probably gonna hit the top pretty soon.”

Spurrier had some trolling up his sleeve too, going out of his way to say he felt sorry for the Bulldogs over how they lost the national championship to Alabama in 2018. Spurrier is a bit of a professional troll these days, so it’s perfectly in character.

As for the visor, Spurrier is the winningest coach in both Florida and South Carolina history. It worked for him, too.