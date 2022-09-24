Taulia Tagovailoa leaves Michigan game after taking big hit

Taulia Tagovailoa briefly left Maryland’s game on Saturday at Michigan after taking a big hit in the third quarter.

The Terps had a 2nd-and-9 near midfield and Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass towards the right sideline. He was crushed with a big hit around his left midsection as he made the throw.

Taulia Tagovailoa heads to the injury tent after this hit pic.twitter.com/Tg8eTgCY5R — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Tagovailoa ended up going to the medical tent on the sidelines after the hit. Backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. came in and threw an incompletion on third down, leading to a Maryland punt.

By the time the next series began, Tagovailoa was back on the field for Maryland.

Tagovailoa is in his third season with Maryland after transferring from Alabama, where his brother Tua played quarterback. Taulia passed for 3,860 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.