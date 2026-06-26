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Tennessee parts ways with $2 million transfer

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A Tennessee Volunteers helmet
Nov 11, 2017; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are parting way with a $2 million transfer before he ever played a game for the program.

Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman is leaving Tennessee, according to multiple reports. Pete Nakos and Chris Low of On3 reported that Coleman has been “medically disqualified.”

Coleman has dealt with homesickness and the pressure of the financial investment in him since April, which manifested as physical symptoms, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. He also had issues with tardiness and engagement levels, though the team attributed most of these issues to an off-field situation.

A much-heralded transfer from Penn State, Coleman collected three sacks in nine games for the Nittany Lions last year. The Vols offered him a reported $2 million in the transfer portal and expected him to be a crucial part of their defense this season.

Tennessee has had rough luck with transfers in recent years, though this appears to have just been a poor fit. It still leaves the team scrambling to fill a role on defense they did not anticipate having to fill this close to the start of the season.

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