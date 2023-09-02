Texas A&M freshman arrested day before first game

The Texas A&M Aggies open their 2023 regular season on Saturday night against the New Mexico Lobos, but they may be short a man come kickoff.

On Friday, a day before his college football debut, wide receiver Micah Tease was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Texas A&M Aggies true freshman wide receiver Micah Tease was arrested earlier today per Aggie 247. A&M open up their season tomorrow against New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/HksLQoiSvY — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) September 2, 2023

In August, the University Police Department changed their marijuana enforcement policy and said they would no longer arrest students found with two-or-fewer ounces of marijuana. Instead, the marijuana would be confiscated the person released.

Tease’s arrest by the College Station Police Department came off of campus.

Tease, who was the state’s No. 3 college football recruit, committed to Texas A&M back in April after decommitting to Arkansas.

“It’s been a long journey,” Tease said at the time, via Tulsa World. “It’s definitely a sense of relief for the recruiting process to all be over. But I can’t be more blessed, can’t be more thankful.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver had more than 25 college offers before settling on Texas A&M. During his introductory press conference, Tease vowed that the school would be getting as much value off the field as they were on the field. He probably didn’t envision a low-level marijuana arrest just five months later.