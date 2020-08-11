Video: Urban Meyer TV interview gets crashed by shirtless man

Urban Meyer had an unwanted guest during a TV interview on Tuesday.

Meyer joined Big Ten Network from his boat to discuss the cancellation of the Big Ten’s fall sports. His interview setup appeared to be in front of a mirror, and one of Meyer’s shirtless boat buddies seemingly picked the wrong time and place to hang out close to the shot.

What was happening during Urban Meyer’s BTN interview? pic.twitter.com/A8ckQrkBU4 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 11, 2020

Meyer’s attempt to desperately shoo the guy away is absolutely hilarious. That said, it seems to work, so there’s no arguing with the methodology.

Such are the perils of live television. It gets even riskier when you’re on a boat doing an unscheduled Zoom call on live television. It did provide a bit of levity in an interview that didn’t provide a lot of great news for sports fans, though.