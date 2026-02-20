AJ Brown may have dropped a hint about his preferred team

AJ Brown remains the subject of trade speculation, and his latest podcast appearance has fans thinking there is one team he would love to play for.

Brown was a guest on the “Dudes On Dudes” podcast with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, and naturally, the two former New England Patriots wanted to nudge Brown to their former team. Brown seemed to offer some encouragement, though.

After Edelman coyly said “we’re all Patriots,” Brown remained silent, but winked at the camera while smirking.

“We’re all Patriots here”



AJ Brown: 😉 pic.twitter.com/hm5xMM7TrM — Tucker Bagley (@TBagleySports) February 19, 2026

Brown, of course, might not necessarily have that kind of say to dictate his landing spot, or even whether he is traded or not. While the star wide receiver was clearly frustrated with the Eagles all season, he recently took a more conciliatory tone, suggesting he might not even try to aggressively push for a deal.

From the Patriots’ perspective, Brown would provide a clear No. 1 receiver for Drake Maye. Even in what was perceived as a down year in 2025, he topped 1,000 yards and found the end zone seven times. He would not come cheap, however, and it remains unclear if the Eagles would even be willing to entertain a trade.