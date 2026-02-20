Caleb Williams has a profane response to critics of his painted nails

Caleb Williams clearly does not appreciate all of the manicure jokes.

The Chicago Bears quarterback Williams appeared this week on “The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby.” During the episode, the topic of Williams’ painted fingernails came up and the former No. 1 overall draft pick issued a profane response to those criticizing him over it.

“It’s just gel on my nails,” said Williams, per Complex. “People feel a certain way about it in a masculine sport. I give no f–ks … I could care less.”

Williams also added in the interview that “I know who I am” and “I enjoy trolling.”

The 24-year-old Williams has been painting his fingernails for games since at least his college days at USC, where he was the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Even during the 2025 NFL season, Williams was making headlines for the unique messages that he was painting on his nails.

While Williams has received plenty of criticism for his choice of self-expression, he has certainly earned himself some leeway with his play on the field. Williams just led the Bears to their first division title since 2018 and their first playoff game win since 2010 (with plenty of room still left to grow with two more years on his rookie deal).