49ers WR Demarcus Robinson suspended 3 games by NFL

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been suspended to start the 2025 season.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Robinson has been suspended three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He will be eligible for reinstatement after San Francisco’s Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson signed a 2-year, $9.5 million with the 49ers in free agency back in March. He is entering the season behind Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall on the depth chart.

Robinson spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 31 catches for 505 yards and a career-high 7 touchdowns last year.

The 30-year-old Robinson was arrested last November in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving while under the influence. He was pulled over for driving over 100 mph and exhibited signs of impairment, but he refused to take a field sobriety test.

Robinson currently has one of the most impressive streaks in the NFL going. He has made the playoffs every year he has been in the NFL, which dates back to 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played with the Chiefs from 2016-2021, the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, and then the Rams the last two seasons.