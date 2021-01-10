AJ Brown got away with offensive pass interference on one-handed TD

AJ Brown got the Tennessee Titans on the board in their Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with an outstanding touchdown catch, but the star receiver may have gotten some help from the officiating crew.

Brown appeared to get away with committing offensive pass interference on his one-handed touchdown grab. There was a lot of contact between him and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but it looked like Brown clearly created separation by pushing off with his left arm. You can see the play below:

Of course, the push-off looked a lot more obvious in slow motion. You can understand why no flag was thrown when you watch the play in full speed.

Check out this camera angle on the AJ Brown touchdown.pic.twitter.com/q31jf8TTP5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

Brown caught three passes on the drive, and all came with Humphrey in coverage. It’s possible the officials were giving him the benefit of the doubt given how dominant he had been to that point.

Brown may have gotten bent out of shape this season over being compared to a certain Hall of Famer, but it won’t be long before the comparisons are warranted.