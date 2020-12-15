AJ Brown explains why he shot down Terrell Owens comparison

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is enjoying a breakout second NFL season, and his dominance prompted one statistician to compare him to a Hall of Famer this week. Brown didn’t think that was fair.

Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus said on Monday that he sees Brown as a young version of Terrell Owens. Brown responded by basically saying he is his own person and player.

AJ Brown is AJ Brown https://t.co/1DWNf3remc — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 14, 2020

Many interpreted that as Brown’s way of saying he is above being compared to T.O. Free agent wide receiver Louis Murphy tweeted at Brown telling him he needs to respect those who came before him.

“To even be mentioned in the same sentence as T.O. Is a honor. Y’all need to know your history and respect the OG’s who came before you. Cuz one day you gone be the old head. And they gone be comparing the next kid to you,” Murphy wrote.

According to Brown, Murphy completely missed the point. Brown clarified on Tuesday that he feels it is “disrespectful” to Owens to compare the Hall of Famer to a second-year NFL receiver.

“I’m a realist. I shouldn’t be compared to HOF when I haven’t did anything yet,” Brown tweeted. “I’m just getting started. It’s disrespectful to him. I haven’t even scratched his surface yet. That’s why I don’t compare myself to no one. I’m running my own race at my own pace.”

Brown, who has 837 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season, obviously has great respect for legends of the game. We saw a great illustration of that with the jersey he wore during warmups on Sunday. There’s nothing wrong with not wanting to be compared to another player, and his explanation makes plenty of sense.