 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 1, 2020

Andy Reid already has big plans for his Super Bowl ring

September 1, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting their Super Bowl rings this week, and Andy Reid says he doesn’t plan to wear his all that often. He will, however, use it when he needs to score a free meal.

Reid told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to wear his Super Bowl ring on special occasions or when he wants a free cheeseburger.

Those of us who remember how Reid celebrated when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers are not surprised. The man loves to eat and has no problem admitting it.

Of course, Reid doesn’t really need free cheeseburgers. He just signed a new deal with the Chiefs this week that undoubtedly placed him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Life was good for Reid before the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but he’s now officially a legend.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus