Andy Reid had great comment about Travis Kelce’s walk-off touchdown

Andy Reid was in a joking mood on Thursday night after his Kansas City Chiefs pulled a rabbit out of their hat.

The Chiefs trailed the Los Angeles Chargers for a big part of the game and were down 28-21 with just over two minutes left. Not only did they drive for a touchdown to tie it and then get a defensive stop, but then they won in OT on a touchdown by Travis Kelce.

It was a thrilling win, and Kelce’s beastly play to end the game punctuated the excitement.

Reid was in such a good mood afterwards that he joked he would jump in excitement if he could actually jump.

Andy Reid on his reaction to Travis Kelce's walkoff touchdown: "If I could jump, I’d jump." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 17, 2021

That’s great.

Reid is a hefty fella and has had some health issues, so leaping really isn’t in the cards. But KC is now 10-4 and has the best record in the AFC. That’s pretty darn great considering how things were looking earlier in the season.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports