Andy Reid had great comment about Travis Kelce’s walk-off touchdown
Andy Reid was in a joking mood on Thursday night after his Kansas City Chiefs pulled a rabbit out of their hat.
The Chiefs trailed the Los Angeles Chargers for a big part of the game and were down 28-21 with just over two minutes left. Not only did they drive for a touchdown to tie it and then get a defensive stop, but then they won in OT on a touchdown by Travis Kelce.
It was a thrilling win, and Kelce’s beastly play to end the game punctuated the excitement.
Reid was in such a good mood afterwards that he joked he would jump in excitement if he could actually jump.
Andy Reid on his reaction to Travis Kelce's walkoff touchdown: "If I could jump, I’d jump."
— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 17, 2021
That’s great.
Reid is a hefty fella and has had some health issues, so leaping really isn’t in the cards. But KC is now 10-4 and has the best record in the AFC. That’s pretty darn great considering how things were looking earlier in the season.
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports