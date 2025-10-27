Antonio Gates responds to allegations that he rigged poker games

Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates has issued a response to allegations that he hosted rigged poker games.

Gates, through a PR firm, issued a statement denying the allegations, and that he would not be addressing them any further.

“Antonio Gates has not been involved nor has he been accused of any wrong doing, assertions to the contrary are false and without merit,” the statement read. “There will be no further comments on this matter.”

Pablo Torre reported Sunday that Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game in Miami. The game was allegedly organized by Curtis Meeks, who was among those indicted Thursday as part of the FBI investigation that also ensnared Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier.

Torre’s report did not make it clear if Gates knowingly participated in a rigged game. The Hall of Famer has not been indicted or had his name show up in any court filings.

Gates was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year. He played his entire 16-year NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and made the Pro Bowl eight times. Gates, a three-time All-Pro, has more touchdown catches than any tight end in NFL history with 116. That is also tied for 14th all time overall.