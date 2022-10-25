Bears DT trolls Patriots with ‘Deflategate’ reference after win

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones trolled the Patriots over Twitter after beating New England 33-14 on “Monday Night Football.”

Jones had two tackles and a fumble recovery in his team’s win. The Bears’ defense caused four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble.

After the game, Jones tweeted about the team’s interceptions, and made a “Deflategate” joke.

Post game analysis: Balls were inflated to the fullest. Result = 3 INTS🤷🏿‍♂️ — Justin M. Jones (@Twenty7Savage) October 25, 2022

“Post game analysis: Balls were inflated to the fullest. Result = 3 INTS,” Jones tweeted.

“Deflategate” was the scandal where the Patriots were investigated for allegedly deflating game-used footballs to suit Tom Brady’s preference, which is a violation of league rules. The Patriots disputed the allegation, which was said to have taken place in the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Colts.

The Patriots were fined $1 million and stripped of two draft picks in 2016 as part of their penalty, while Brady was suspended four games.

Brady is long gone from New England, and the 3-4 Pats aren’t even a threat in the AFC. But Jones is proving that people still love to take shots at the six-time Super Bowl champions.