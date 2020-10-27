 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, October 26, 2020

Bears roasted over failure to convert fourth downs against Rams

October 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Matt Nagy

Fans roasted the Chicago Bears over their inability to convert fourth downs in their 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Bears kicked a field goal on their third possession of the game. They didn’t add any points until late in the fourth quarter when they got a defensive touchdown off a turnover.

Down 24-3 late in the third quarter, the Bears decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at their 34. Cordarelle Patterson received a pitch to the left and was tackled by Terrell Lewis for a loss of two yards.

The Twitter reactions were not kind.

On their next possession, the Bears drove to the Rams’ 4-yard line. They went for it on 4th-and-goal, but Nick Foles was sacked for a loss of eight. The reactions were more of the same.

Many analysts already doubted the strength of the Bears despite a 5-1 record entering the game against the Rams. The dominating loss will only validate those critics.

