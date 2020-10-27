Bears roasted over failure to convert fourth downs against Rams

Fans roasted the Chicago Bears over their inability to convert fourth downs in their 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Bears kicked a field goal on their third possession of the game. They didn’t add any points until late in the fourth quarter when they got a defensive touchdown off a turnover.

Down 24-3 late in the third quarter, the Bears decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at their 34. Cordarelle Patterson received a pitch to the left and was tackled by Terrell Lewis for a loss of two yards.

The Twitter reactions were not kind.

That is a horrifically embarrassing 4th down play call by an overmatched offensive coach. So brutal. — [email protected] (@MattSpiegel670) October 27, 2020

Does Cordarrelle Patterson have blackmail on Matt Nagy? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 27, 2020

Going back to that 4th down call from CHI — Need your “gotta have it” play there. Critical game situation. Go with your best call. And scheme-up the playmakers. Have to question that one. #Bears #Rams — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 27, 2020

Matt Nagy’s obsession with Cordarrelle Patterson infuriates me. The #Bears completely bomb the 4th-down conversation. Unbelievable. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 27, 2020

Matt Nagy going over 4th down plays with Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/sY4RCtRyvM — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 27, 2020

On their next possession, the Bears drove to the Rams’ 4-yard line. They went for it on 4th-and-goal, but Nick Foles was sacked for a loss of eight. The reactions were more of the same.

how do you take a sack on 4th & goal — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 27, 2020

Throw it to literally anyone before you take a sack on fourth and goal. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2020

Many analysts already doubted the strength of the Bears despite a 5-1 record entering the game against the Rams. The dominating loss will only validate those critics.