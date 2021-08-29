Bengals’ new intro tunnel looks like discount Halloween decorations

The Cincinnati Bengals are using some new props for their player introductions this season, and it would appear they obtained the setup at a local Dollar Tree store.

Bengals players took the field for Sunday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins by running between what can only be described as clearance section Halloween decorations. The new props are “stone” pillars with Tigers on top. Check it out:

Oh, and the tigers breathe smoke, of course.

The reaction to the new setup on social media was a bit mixed. Some fans seemed to love it, while others thought it was laughably cheesy. You can probably tell which category we fit into.