Report: Ex-division rival head coach to interview with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and one name on their list should be plenty familiar to AFC South fans.

Bill O’Brien will interview with the Jaguars next week for their head coaching vacancy, John Reid of the Florida Times Union reports. O’Brien is currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama and is helping the Crimson Tide prepare for their National Championship Game against Georgia on Monday night.

This is the second report we have heard this week about the Jaguars being interested in O’Brien. Though, he doesn’t exactly have as good of a reputation as Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell and some of the other candidates he is up against.

Like many others before him, O’Brien has managed to repair his image a bit while working under Nick Saban. He was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-2020. There were indications that he had lost the locker room prior to being fired and was butting heads with several star players. He did, however, lead the Texans to the playoffs four times in his six full seasons.

The Jaguars almost certainly prefer other candidates to O’Brien. The 52-year-old is known for being hard-nosed. Many Jacksonville players and coaches reportedly felt that Meyer ruled with too much of an iron fist. Those same issues could resurface if the team hires O’Brien.

The Jags may have to make one major change to their front office if they want to attract more candidates.

