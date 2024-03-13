Bills add ex-Super Bowl champion WR to replace Gabe Davis

The Buffalo Bills have moved quickly to find their Gabe Davis replacement.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Bills have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Mack Hollins. The 30-year-old Hollins will step in for Davis, who just left Buffalo to sign with a different AFC team.

Hollins, a former fourth-round pick, is joining his fifth career team. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him, in the 2017 season. Hollins had a minimal role last season for the Atlanta Falcons but had 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns the year before that with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is some good value here for Buffalo as Hollins is also a big body at 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds who can replicate Davis’ run-blocking ability and play a role on special teams as well. Hollins becomes the latest notable player that the Bills have added on offense this month.