Bills LB suspended 6 games for PED violation

One Buffalo Bills defensive player has been suspended for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Wednesday’s NFL wire news stated that Andre Smith had been suspended the first six games of the 2022 NFL season due to a PED suspension.

Smith is listed as a linebacker but is a special teams player. In 15 games last season, the 25-year-old 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Smith is entering the second season of a two-year deal with the Bills he signed as a restricted free agent last offseason. Smith originally was a 7th-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 draft out of North Carolina.

Smith is set to miss games against the Rams, Titans, Dolphins, Ravens, Steelers and Chiefs.