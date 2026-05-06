Jaguars make their plans for Travis Hunter very clear

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday addressed speculation about Travis Hunter ’s positional future.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was asked if Hunter will still be a two-way player next season amid speculation that he might be primarily used as a defensive back in 2026. While Gladstone admitted the team plans to increase his usage as a cornerback, he was adamant that Hunter will remain a two-way player moving forward.

“Absolutely not. He is set to play both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said when asked if the two-way experiment was over. “The piece that I think we can expect to see is actually an uptick in corner usage. Last year, it was a higher volume, higher percentage of wide receiver usage than it was corner. I think we can expect to see that corner count go up moving forward. That’s not to say anything impacts his availability and usage on offense. It just means that cornerback usage will increase.”

💻 James Gladstone



What is the plan for Travis Hunter in year 2, fully healthy? Is he just a defensive back now?#NFL #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/vItq3V2eS6 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 6, 2026

One offseason report characterized Hunter’s projected role as “full-time corner and part-time receiver.” Hunter himself has suggested that he and the team see things differently, though we will not actually know until he starts seeing game action.

Hunter remains adamant that he can play on both sides of the ball in the NFL and excel at it. Many others have their doubts about whether he will be able to hold up. The Jaguars may share those doubts, but they will also want to keep Hunter happy, which could lead to a delicate balancing act.