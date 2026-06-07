Brandon Aiyuk calls out 49ers in new video

Brandon Aiyuk continues to do everything he can to force his way out of San Francisco.

The 49ers wide receiver posted a new video Sunday in which he accused the 49ers of holding onto him because they are scared to let him go. He compared himself to a toy that one child does not know how to play with, and urged the 49ers to “stop running from the belt.”

Be warned, some of the language used in the video is NSFW.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk posted a new video on Instagram:



“Stop running from the belt. The belt coming.” pic.twitter.com/i9s8yB6kvR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2026

The 49ers are holding onto Aiyuk even though both sides are well aware he has played his last game for the franchise. The two sides fell out last year while Aiyuk was rehabbing from a torn MCL and ACL, and the wide receiver has left no doubt about where he would rather be.

The Niners have resisted releasing Aiyuk so far because they want to try and get something for him in a trade, no matter how unlikely that is.

When healthy, Aiyuk has shown himself to be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. His best season came in 2023, when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and earned second-team All-Pro honors. However, there are some concerns about his erratic behavior, and this video certainly will not put those to rest.