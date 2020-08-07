Browns GM has high praise for Baker Mayfield heading into season

Baker Mayfield is entering what could be a pivotal year under his third different head coach, and Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry feels the quarterback has done everything in his power to prepare for it.

During a conference call with reporters this week, Berry praised the work Mayfield has put in this offseason.

“Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer,” Berry said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “His level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system, his interaction with his teammates [has been impressive]

“He’s done a really, really nice job of almost creating community … really bringing guys together, as difficult as that can be as everybody’s been trying to function virtually. We’re all really excited about him entering the year.”

In addition to focusing on preparation and learning new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system, Berry says Mayfield has also bulked up.

″He added four pounds of lean mass, cut body fat, came back in terrific shape,” the GM added.

Mayfield played outstanding as a rookie, but he and former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens could not recreate that magic last season. The former Oklahoma star has taken a much quieter approach this offseason than years past, and he’s drawn praise from numerous people for the way he has handled himself.

After throwing 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions last season, Mayfield needs to prove he can protect the ball. The Browns also have to prove they can protect him. All indications are that he has done what he needs to thus far heading into 2020.