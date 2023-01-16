 Skip to main content
January 16, 2023

Bucs activate Pro Bowl player for big game against Cowboys

January 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Todd Bowles on the sideline

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboysn at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without one of their most important offensive players for the entire regular season, but they may be getting him back for Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs announced on Monday morning that they have activated Ryan Jensen from injured reserve.

Jensen, who made the Pro Bowl last season as Tampa Bay’s starting center, was carted off the field during a July practice after suffering a knee injury. He missed all 17 regular-season games.

Offensive line was a major issue for the Bucs all season. They made the playoffs despite finishing 8-9, and poor offensive line play was one of the reasons they had a losing year. Tampa Bay also lost a key member of their O-line to retirement early in the offseason.

If Jensen is able to play, he could provide a major boost for the Buccaneers in their wild-card game. Tom Brady will likely be thrilled to have him back.

Ryan JensenTampa Bay Buccaneers
