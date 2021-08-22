Chandler Jones linked to Jets after report they want to make trade

The Jets are exploring ways to upgrade their pass rush after they lost Carl Lawson to a torn Achilles, and fans in New York are dreaming about the possibility of Chandler Jones filling that void.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Jets are in the market for a pass-rusher. It wasn’t long before Jones began trending, but this is a realistic summary of the situation:

The Cardinals rightfully won’t deal Chandler Jones to the New York Jets. But IF they did, I can’t imagine the potential haul not including a first round pick.#azcardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 22, 2021

Jones is considered one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL. He had 19 sacks in 2019 before a torn biceps muscle cost him most of last season. He also is in the final year of his contract, and there have been reports that he is unhappy about that.

That doesn’t mean the Cardinals intend to trade him. Jones, 31, is a core member of Arizona’s defense. Trading a player of his caliber this late in the offseason could have massive consequences. It’s highly unlikely that the Jets would be able to put together a worthy offer.