Christian McCaffrey suffers ankle injury in Week 12

Christian McCaffrey missed several games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, and the Carolina Panthers star was hurt once again in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

McCaffrey was on the sideline for a crucial drive with the Panthers trailing late in the first half. While he had his helmet on and appeared ready to come in, there was speculation that he suffered an injury. The FOX broadcast said McCaffrey rolled his ankle earlier in the game.

While the Panthers did not announce an official injury for McCaffrey, it seemed obvious he was hurt. He’s typically the focal point of Carolina’s offense when healthy.

The Panthers may have been playing it safe with McCaffrey, but fans were frustrated to see the star running back watching from the sideline. McCaffrey had an unusual excuse for the hamstring injury that forced him to miss time earlier in the year. The ankle injury will now be the one to monitor.