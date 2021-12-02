Colin Cowherd has big development about Baker Mayfield

Colin Cowherd has been Baker Mayfield’s biggest critic dating back to the quarterback’s days as a star at Oklahoma, but apparently that criticism is officially a thing of the past.

Cowherd and Mayfield have been trading barbs for years. Even as Mayfield was putting together a Heisman Trophy season back in 2017, Cowherd was all over him for partying too much and playing in an easy conference. Now, Cowherd may be tired of talking about the quarterback.

In a video he posted on Twitter this week, Cowherd said he is “no longer captivated by Baker Mayfield topics.” He cited Mayfield’s career 28-28 record as evidence that he was right all along about Mayfield not being a good NFL quarterback. He then conducted a Twitter poll to let his fans decided if he should talk about Mayfield anymore.

Should @ColinCowherd stop talking about Baker Mayfield? — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 30, 2021

As you can see, there were more than 11,000 votes. Nearly 60 percent of the respondents said Cowherd should stop talking about Mayfield.

Cowherd insists he will honor the poll to the point where it might get awkward. He said fans “can’t have it both ways” and that he’s not going to talk about Mayfield even if he starts winning or makes a deep playoff run.

Mayfield has tried to feed off of Cowherd’s negativity in the past and even sold funny shirts promoting the feud. He might be disappointed in the latest development.