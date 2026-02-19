Eagles 6-time Pro Bowler returns for a 14th season

The Philadelphia Eagles are just a year removed from winning the Super Bowl, but some changes are coming ahead of the 2026 season.

One change that won’t be taking place is regarding veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson. The six-time Pro Bowler has decided to stay in Philadelphia for another season, marking the 14th year he will be playing for the Eagles, per a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lane Johnson just told me that he’s officially returning for a 14th season with the #Eagles.



Having the future HOF right tackle will be key as HC Nick Sirianni alters the offense under new OC Sean Mannion in 2026.



The Eagles will also have a new O-line coach after Jeff… pic.twitter.com/bQfPPIWR9m — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 19, 2026

Johnson’s future in the NFL was up in the air, and the veteran missed the final eight games, including the postseason, due to a Lisfranc foot injury.

Johnson was asked about retirement even before the Super Bowl LIX win against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he signed a one-year contract extension in March 2025 that put his contract through the 2027 season.

The Eagles made a big change by moving on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after just one year. The Eagles then hired 33-year-old Sean Mannion as the next OC, and they watched longtime OL coach Jeff Stoutland resign in a surprising move.

Johnson’s return is a positive development for the Eagles, and he made the Pro Bowl three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024 before playing just 10 games last season.