Colt McCoy signing with Giants in free agency

Colt McCoy is staying in the NFC East but moving teams.

McCoy is signing with the New York Giants, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday.

McCoy has been with the Washington Redskins since 2014 and has started seven games in that span, going 1-6. He was set to take over as the team’s starter in late 2018 before suffering a broken leg, and then dealt with significant competition between Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins in 2019.

When healthy, McCoy can be somewhat of a dual-threat quarterback. He will be backing up Daniel Jones on the Giants and has served as a backup quarterback in the NFL since 2012.