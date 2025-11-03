Fans pile on Dan Quinn for bizarre decision that led to Jayden Daniels injury

Washington Commanders fans pinned the blame on Dan Quinn for Jayden Daniels’ gruesome arm injury suffered Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Quinn kept Daniels in the Week 9 contest despite the Commanders trailing 38-7 midway through the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Daniels was sacked near the goal line and tried to brace his fall with his left arm. His violent landing led to his elbow getting bent in the wrong direction (video here).

Daniels left the game and appears headed for a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Several fans piled on Quinn for leaving the Commanders QB in a game that had basically been decided.

I don’t care. Jayden Daniels getting injured is 100% on Dan Quinn & the coaching staff.



NO reason why your starting QB should be in the game down 38-7 playing in garbage time. — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) November 3, 2025

No reason Jayden Daniels should have still been playing.



That's on Dan Quinn. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 3, 2025

At this point, I’m blaming Dan Quinn — Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) November 3, 2025

Many called for the Commanders coach to be fired on the spot.

Fire Dan Quinn immediately. Right now. — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) November 3, 2025

Dan Quinn should be fired for letting Jayden Daniels get hurt.



Down 31 with 7 minutes left why is he still playing ? — DivaD4k (@D4DDYD4K) November 3, 2025

Washington had no chance of making up the 31-point score gap with less than half a quarter to go. The result was all but clear in the second quarter, when Commanders fans headed for the exits early with their team down 28-0.

The decision to keep Daniels in was even more puzzling considering he had also just returned from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Commanders’ previous game against the Kansas City Chiefs. There was little to no reason to push him during garbage time of a lost game.