Cowboys favored to land Pro Bowl RB

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the mix to land an unhappy running back.

James Cook has been holding in at Buffalo Bills camp. That means he is in attendance but not practicing with the team, which allows him to avoid being fined. Cook has only told the media that he is not practicing due to “business.”

As Cook holds in from Bills camp, Bovada has listed the odds for the running back’s next team. They have listed the Cowboys as the favorite, with NFC East competitor Washington behind them.

Here are the odds for where Cook will play his first game of the season:

– Dallas Cowboys +175

– Washington Commanders +245

– Chicago Bears +325

– Carolina Panthers +450

– Las Vegas Raiders +500

– Kansas City Chiefs +500

The Cowboys let Rico Dowdle after last season. He was their leading rusher with 1,079 yards and 2 touchdowns. They only rushed for 1,705 yards and 6 touchdowns as a team.

Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns last season by himself. He had 1,122 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns the year before, and he made the Pro Bowl in both seasons. He would likely zoom to the top of the Cowboys’ depth chart if they were to acquire him.

Dallas has rookie Jaydon Blue getting first-team repetitions in practice at training camp. They also have Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the mix to work with the first-team offense. There is also still the possibility that the Bills work things out with Cook.