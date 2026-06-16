Dak Prescott already has an injury in Cowboys camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is already coping with an injury during the team’s offseason camp.

Prescott sat out Tuesday’s practice due to what the Cowboys called a minor knee issue. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said the issue is nothing that the team is concerned about.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be limited today because of a minor knee issue.



Brian Schottenheimer: “Nothing we’re concerned about.” pic.twitter.com/cMaBrDqGOo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 16, 2026

Anytime a quarterback is hurt enough to skip practice in June, there has to be some mild concern. The Cowboys make it sound like this was precautionary, however, and there had been no previous indications that Prescott was dealing with any knee problems.

Prescott was able to stay fully healthy last season, though the Cowboys still missed the playoffs. He threw for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the team went 7-9-1.

In 2024, Prescott’s season was derailed by a hamstring injury, which also probably leads to some additional caution on the part of the Cowboys at this stage of the offseason.

Prescott has had something of a difficult offseason. He will have to hope this is not a prelude to a difficult 2026 season as well.