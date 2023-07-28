Dak Prescott makes big ‘guarantee’ for upcoming season

Dak Prescott made some comments last week about his interception numbers that may have been misinterpreted, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback says the overall message was appropriate.

Prescott threw 15 interceptions last season, which was tied for most in the NFL. While discussing the turnovers last week, he spoke with reporters about the importance of being on the same page with his wide receivers. Prescott said he is confident that improving in that area will lead to fewer tipped interceptions this season, but many media outlets reported that he said he would have fewer than 10 interceptions.

Prescott does not seem that bothered by the misquote. The 29-year-old was asked on Thursday about a couple of the picks he threw in training camp, and he made a big guarantee for the upcoming season.

“Once again, just gotta look at what the play is, look at the read and understand that it is football. (Wednesday’s interception) was tough and (Thursday’s) was 50/50, maybe the ball gave them a little more percentage, I guess. But that’s part of it,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m not gonna stop being aggressive. … I am going to lessen my interception numbers. That is a guarantee.”

So there you have it. Prescott may not be willing to guarantee he will keep his interception total in the single digits, but he is certain he will have fewer than 15. Considering he threw those 15 picks in just 12 games last season, he will have to do a significantly better job of protecting the ball this year to accomplish that goal.

Jerry Jones was also asked about Prescott’s 2022 interception total this week, and the Cowboys owner sent a very clear message.