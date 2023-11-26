1 team confirms serious interest in signing Shaq Leonard

Shaq Leonard might not have to wait too long to find a new team, judging from the interest he is receiving from one organization in particular.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Sunday that the team “definitely” has interest in signing Leonard, who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts during the week. McCarthy did add, however, that there is nothing imminent.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on free agent LB Shaquille Leonard: “I don’t have anything to report on Shaq, but yes, definitely, there’s interest.” pic.twitter.com/gFbHFRrjRw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 26, 2023

The Cowboys were one of the teams quickly linked to Leonard after his release, so this is not a huge surprise. Leonard has not said much about joining a new team, and may be prepared to take his time to see if anything else develops.

Leonard, a former All-Pro, was surprisingly released by the Colts with his playing time dwindling. The 28-year-old has been heavily impacted by injuries in recent years, but could be a helpful boost for Dallas’ injury-hit linebacker corps.