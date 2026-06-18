Former 2nd-round pick is attempting an NFL comeback

A former second-round NFL Draft pick is trying to make a comeback despite not having played in the league since 2022.

Denzel Mims , the New York Jets ’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed with the Dallas Cowboys . He spent last season playing for the Dallas Renegades in the UFL.

Former Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims lands in Dallas. https://t.co/4LExp7gN94 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2026

At one point, Mims was seen as a high-ceiling prospect by the Jets, and he posted 357 receiving yards as a rookie in 2020. However, the team was essentially over him by that offseason, and he did not get many opportunities over the next two seasons. They ultimately released him in 2023, and he never caught on elsewhere.

Mims was a standout player at Baylor, where he had 1,020 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. The Texas native will hope that his return home gives him an opportunity to make an NFL roster again.

The Cowboys have no shortage of wide receivers. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens figure to get most of the targets, so Mims is just hoping he can latch on.