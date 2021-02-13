Deshaun Watson has dinner with Dolphins players in Miami

Deshaun Watson raised some eyebrows over the company he kept at a dinner recently.

Watson was at Swan Restaurant in Miami. He was there with a marketing representative from his agency, as well as three other NFL players. Two of the players play for the Dolphins: Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins. The other player is K’Lavon Chaisson, who plays for the Jaguars.

Watson and Wilkins were college teammates at Clemson.

There might not be anything to this, but it’s also not something that should be overlooked. Watson wants a trade and is hoping to end up with the Dolphins. They also reportedly are the favorites to land the young quarterback if Houston trades him. However, the Texans seem to have no intention of letting their franchise quarterback go.

