Dolphins sign brother of QB draft bust

The Miami Dolphins have signed a new quarterback, and the name is one that is quite familiar to NFL fans.

Brett Gabbert has agreed to a deal with the Dolphins, the team announced on Thursday. The undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) is the younger brother of veteran free-agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert, 24, played at Miami for six seasons. He was named the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2019 after he threw for 2,411 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while leading the RedHawks to an 8-6 record.

Gabbert battled some injuries throughout his college career but had a strong year in 2024. He led Miami to a 9-5 record while throwing for 2,921 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The season earned Gabbert First-team All-MAC honors.

Blaine Gabbert last played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. The 35-year-old did not sign with a team last season.

The elder Gabbert has carved out a solid career for himself as a backup, but he is best known for being a draft bust. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him 10th overall out of Missouri in 2011, but Blaine lasted less than two full seasons as a full-time starter.

Brett joins a roster in Miami that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers, so he will face an uphill battle to make the team heading into the 2025 season.