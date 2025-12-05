Report reveals how Mike Tomlin could leave Steelers

Job speculation about Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has flared up again recently, but a new report suggests there are only a few ways he might leave the organization.

Internally, Tomlin is not viewed as being on the hot seat, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Any scenario in which the coach leaves the Steelers would likely be, at least in part, his own decision.

Jones suggests the Steelers could trade Tomlin, though the coach has a no-trade clause and would have to accept a deal. Tomlin could also decide to leave the Steelers by mutual agreement, but that is seen as unlikely.

The key is that the Steelers do not appear likely to fire Tomlin, and the coach is unlikely to be forced out against his own wishes. That is despite the fact that the Steelers have not won a playoff game in eight seasons, and fans are growing impatient with that drought.

Even one of Tomlin’s former players thinks both the coach and the franchise might need a change of scenery. The 53-year-old has been the coach of the Steelers since 2007, however, and neither side appears eager to bring that relationship to an end yet.

Tomlin is 189-113-2 as a head coach. He has never had a losing season, though the Steelers sit at 6-6 this year and run the risk of that happening in 2025.