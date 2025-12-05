Darius Slay reveals why he did not report to Bills

Darius Slay did not report to the Buffalo Bills, but he does not sound like he is completely finished playing.

Slay said on the “Speakeasy” podcast that his decision not to report to Buffalo was family-related. Notably, however, the former All-Pro quarterback did not want to say either way whether he would have reported to the Philadelphia Eagles, his former team.

“Mostly, it’s a family decision kind of to it,” Slay said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “So we just see how it goes, though. But I’m going to take it day by day.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that sentiment around the league is that Slay wanted to return to the Eagles, where he previously spent five seasons. The Eagles put in a waiver claim, but the Bills were ahead of them in the order.

Slay has gone so far as to say he is contemplating retirement, but he is not there yet. He has been adamant, however, that he will not play for the Bills, though he has sought to assure fans it is nothing personal.

Realistically, Slay might have been hoping to land with the Eagles and simply not play if he did not. That puts the Bills in an awkward spot, but it is precisely how the system works.