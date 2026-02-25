Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys have a major gap in contract talks

The best kicker in the NFL wants to paid as such (and then some).

Brandon Aubrey and the Dallas Cowboys have a sizable gap in their negotiations on a contract extension, Todd Archer of ESPN reported on Tuesday. The Cowboys have reportedly offered Aubrey a deal worth more than the league-high $6.4 million average annual value of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. However, Aubrey is said to want a deal closer to $10 million per year instead.

Archer notes that the Cowboys are “likely” to place the second-round tender on Aubrey (who is about to become a restricted free agent) at a cost of close to $5.8 million. That would keep Aubrey on an affordable contract for the 2026 season but would also let Aubrey negotiate with other teams this offseason (with the Cowboys retaining matching rights). Aubrey could then potentially leave Dallas altogether as an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

You can read Archer’s full report on the situation here.

The 30-year-old Aubrey is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection as well as his third consecutive All-Pro nod in 2025. Thanks to his elite combination of range and accuracy, Aubrey is almost unanimously seen as the top kicker in the game today.

Last season, Aubrey was 36/42 (85.7 percent) on field goals (with all of his misses coming from 50+ yards) and 47/48 (97.9 percent) on extra points. Over his career, Aubrey is 112/127 (85.7 percent) on field goals and 126/130 (96.9 percent) on extra points. Aubrey also managed to singlehandedly win games for the Cowboys during the 2025 season and even showed off some of his skills beyond kicking.

With that being said however, Aubrey’s ask is still pretty hefty, especially with Dallas having just re-signed a key player to a $24 million contract and also looking probable to franchise-tag another different player instead. While Aubrey is clearly deserving of resetting the market for kickers, it is highly unlikely to be by that exorbitant amount.