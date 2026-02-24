Lions standout announces major career decision

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday got some good news from one of their most important players.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker posted a photo of himself on Instagram Tuesday with a caption from scripture. Most importantly, however, he added the hashtag #Year11, suggesting he plans to come back for at least one more season.

Decker openly admitted at the end of the season that he was considering retirement. He has played through a number of significant injuries in recent years, including a painful shoulder condition, and had also expressed a desire to spend more time with his family. He added, however, that he did not want to rush into an emotional decision.

Decker’s decision means the Lions will not need to worry about replacing him this offseason. The 32-year-old has been a mainstay for Detroit since 2016, becoming an anchor on the team’s offensive line and being named to the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Many NFL fans will remember Decker for his involvement in one of the more controversial plays in recent memory.