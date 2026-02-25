Recently-fired Vikings GM has landed a new job

The Minnesota Vikings made a big change to their front office by firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on January 30.

However, it didn’t take long for Adofo-Mensah to find a new job. San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch mentioned that Adofo-Mensah has been brought on in an executive role with the 49ers.

49ers are welcoming back ex Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as a personnel executive, Lynch said. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) February 24, 2026

The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah just eight months after giving him a contract extension, so it was a bit of a surprising move by Minnesota.

Adofo-Mensah has ties to San Francisco, which likely made this an easy decision for Lynch. The former Vikings GM was in the 49ers front office beginning in 2013, all the way through 2019, with his latest title being the director of football research & development.

Adofo-Mensah then took a job with the Cleveland Browns as vice president of football operations before being hired by Minnesota in 2022.

Lynch also said that Adofo-Mensah’s title will be finalized after the NFL Draft, but the ex-Vikings GM reached out to Lynch after being fired.

Lynch said Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reached out to him after losing job in Minnesota and their reunion happened "organically."



"We're bringing him back in a personnel executive role that after the draft, I think we hope to give more finality to, but we're excited to have him back." https://t.co/lOiFxOL5Ax — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) February 24, 2026

So, less than one month after being fired, Adofo-Mensah has a new job and stays in the NFC.