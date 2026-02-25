Larry Brown Sports

Recently-fired Vikings GM has landed a new job

A Minnesota Vikings helmet on the field
Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings made a big change to their front office by firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on January 30.

However, it didn’t take long for Adofo-Mensah to find a new job. San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch mentioned that Adofo-Mensah has been brought on in an executive role with the 49ers.

The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah just eight months after giving him a contract extension, so it was a bit of a surprising move by Minnesota.

Adofo-Mensah has ties to San Francisco, which likely made this an easy decision for Lynch. The former Vikings GM was in the 49ers front office beginning in 2013, all the way through 2019, with his latest title being the director of football research & development.

Adofo-Mensah then took a job with the Cleveland Browns as vice president of football operations before being hired by Minnesota in 2022.

Lynch also said that Adofo-Mensah’s title will be finalized after the NFL Draft, but the ex-Vikings GM reached out to Lynch after being fired.

So, less than one month after being fired, Adofo-Mensah has a new job and stays in the NFC.

